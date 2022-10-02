Local shelter and police department address homelessness in the valley

Grand Valley Catholic Outreach
Grand Valley Catholic Outreach((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:06 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you how Grand Junction closed two Whitman Park restrooms at ten to cut down on vandalism. Workers brought in two portapotties for overnight use but catch this so far, city taxpayers have shelled out $30,000 to clean up damage and vandalism at parks citywide.

Grand Valley Catholic Outreach and the Grand Junction Police Department said homelessness is a complicated issue, but they’re working alongside other organizations to lessen the homeless population in the valley.

“You know, we’re not trying to change people. We’re trying to offer opportunities,” said Beverly Lampley, outreach director of development and communications for Grand Valley Catholic Outreach.

To those who are without a place to call home. “We help everyone,” added Lampley. “There are no barriers to who we help.”

GJPD said they’re involved with those who live on the streets. “So we’re out a lot with the homeless; we go to most of the parks daily, talk to him, see how they’re doing, and also enforce any, you know, criminal issues that need to be enforced,” said Sgt. Stan Ancell.

Police received several complaints about the parks in the valley. “It ranges from, you know, alcohol complaints, drug complaints, assaults, thefts, you name it, it, it runs the gamut.

Since January, the department has received 792 calls for service, not all related to homelessness from incidents happening at city parks. The City of Grand Junction does have a camping ordinance, but it doesn’t apply to the parks. “But once they close, nobody can use the parks at night, and that is enforced, but it’s enforced as trespassing, not camping,” said Ancell.

For now, the outreach, the police department, and others involved are in search of a solution to a problem with no end in sight.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More information is being released about an officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Police: Teen who died in police shootout saw father shoot, kill mother in California
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird

Latest News

A herd of about 40 goats has been grazing along the popular trail in Grand Junction to help...
Goats graze along Riverfront Trail to help control weeds
PIE IN FACE FOR GOOD CAUSE
Pie in the face for a good cause
Special Olympics returns to the Western Slope
Special Olympics returns to the Western Slope
Late September deluge.