Pie in the face for a good cause

PIE IN FACE FOR GOOD CAUSE
PIE IN FACE FOR GOOD CAUSE((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Safeway off Patterson and 29 Rd collected donations and treated some employees with pies to the face to help the Clifton Christian Community Food Bank fight against food insecurity in the valley.

“I heard that they were raising money for the Clifton Christian Community Food Bank, and I came down to just donate to that, and hey, if I get a throw a pie, and if somebody’s face, that’s even a bonus,” said Dane McCabe, a customer.

“This is a battle that we fight every day to find food for the hungry, and the cost of food is so great these days, and so a lot of people that have never dealt with food insecurity now are dealing with it,” said Jackie Feaster, executive director for Clifton Christian Community Food Bank.

Mark Irvin, Safeway’s front-end manager, said he volunteered at the food bank last weekend and couldn’t believe how many people needed the help. “I didn’t think there would be that many; we had over 450 cars come through, and I just couldn’t believe there were that many people,” said Irvin.

“People can hear that the need for hunger is huge, but until you physically see the lines of cars, you don’t really understand,” added Feaster. Jackie said they’ve helped over 39,000 individuals facing hunger and provided 950,000 meals, the most meals given away in western Colorado per weight.

Last year, the Mesa County Hunger Alliance and the Western Colorado Community Foundation released a blueprint to end hunger. It involves five goals: develop a relief system, maximize enrollment in food assistance programs, increase the number of high-quality foods available,  expand grocery store rescue and food recovery efforts, and increase public awareness.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More information is being released about an officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Police: Teen who died in police shootout saw father shoot, kill mother in California
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
The Thick-billed kingbird perches on a snag in a dry field, bright colors vivid in comparison.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird

Latest News

A herd of about 40 goats has been grazing along the popular trail in Grand Junction to help...
Goats graze along Riverfront Trail to help control weeds
Grand Valley Catholic Outreach
Local shelter and police department address homelessness in the valley
Special Olympics returns to the Western Slope
Special Olympics returns to the Western Slope
Late September deluge.