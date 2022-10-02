Scattered showers continue across the Western Slope

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During the morning hours in Grand Junction, we had a passing system that moved over the area and brought scattered showers. Rainfall Accumulation from this morning’s rainfall was at 0.07 inches. By the afternoon, conditions remained dry, continuing throughout most of the day but not ruling out another chance of scattered showers before midnight.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 50s in Grand Junction and upper 40s in Montrose. Grand Junction has a chance of receiving a scattered shower before midnight, which can add to the accumulation we have already received.

Tomorrow, during the early morning hours, scattered showers are likely with pockets of heavier rainfall for our valleys. Higher elevations will receive rain but can also have a chance of snowfall due to the cold temperatures in the mountains. Valleys will have the possibility of obtaining on and off scattered showers throughout the day before another robust system moves through by the evening hours.

Temperatures tomorrow will remain in the upper 60s to; lower 70s in Grand Junction and Montrose and will show slight improvement as below-average temperatures will remain.

By Monday, our valleys’ best chance of receiving scattered showers is towards the morning hours. However, by the afternoon, conditions will remain dry for Grand Junction and Montrose, and this will be the lead story over the next several days. While partly cloudy skies will move towards the afternoon hours, temperatures will remain in the lower 70s for Grand Junction.

Temperatures will gradually warm up to the mid-70s by the end of the work week in Grand Junction, while Montrose will remain consistent in the lower 70s.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

