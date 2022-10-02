Special Olympics returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was a day to show off your athletic abilities. Of course, that was until the rain moved into the area and forced everyone inside. But, nonetheless, plenty of athletes showed up to Colorado Mesa University for the annual Special Olympics flag football regional to show off what they can do on the field. They practiced many drills, as a football team would, like running routes and catching footballs.

I spoke with Michelle Pewters, the Western Regional Manager for Special Olympics Colorado who said, “you know, it’s important for people to know that Special Olympics is a platform for our athletes to shine but we also open it up to people without disabilities. So, if they’re curious about any of our sports we recommend volunteering first.” I also spoke with athlete and coach Casey Collard who said, “with any sport in any area it doesn’t matter what disability they have, it doesn’t matter what their issues are, they’re still athletes, humans, and can still participate.”

If you would like to volunteer in their next event, you can scan this QR code to register. Their next event will be held at Orchard Mesa Lanes on Sunday, October 9th with volunteer check-in starting at 8:30 AM. Or, you can text/call Michelle at 970-623-6743.

bowling (KKCO/KJCT)

