True crime documentary to be made about Sunset Mesa Funeral Home

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado that let to an FBI raid in 2018.

The proof-of-concept, titled Cremains Unknown, follows a victim of Sunset Mesa, Danielle McCarthy. McCarthy unexpectedly lost her husband, David, in 2017. His body was brought to Sunset Mesa in Montrose, Colorado to be cremated. One day, the FBI called and informed McCarthy that the remains may not be her husband after all.

McCarthy learned that David’s body had been sold without her consent and later learned that it’s technically legal in the state of Colorado.

“Our goal for Cremains Unknown is to raise awareness of this horrifying experience that affected so many families,” explained Producer Megan MacGrath. “There is a need for laws to protect families and the wishes of their loved ones who have passed.”

“My hope for the film is to use my voice and story to enact laws and prevent this from happening to other families,” said Danielle McCarthy. “I want society to do better, I am fighting for better.”

“When I first heard this story, I was speechless. No family should ever have to experience what the victims of Sunset Mesa did,” said Director Jake Dagel. “To create change, we need to be sure this story is shared as far and wide as possible.”

MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions have plans of creating a full-length feature film telling the story and following those involved. To achieve this, they have launched a crowdfunding page on Indiegogo. To learn more about the film and how you can support their efforts, visit their website.

