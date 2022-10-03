2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home

Police lights and caution tape.
Police lights and caution tape.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday.

The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday afternoon, police spokesperson Renae Lehr said. When approached by the resident, there was an exchange of gunfire, with at least one of the teens firing a gun along with the resident, according to the preliminary investigation, she said.

It is believed the boys broke a fence to get into the backyard, Lehr said.

No arrests have been made, she said.

Police lights and caution tape.
