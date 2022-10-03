AP source: Javonte Williams out for year with torn ACL

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is carted off the field during the second...
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
By Arnie Stapleton, AP Pro Football Writer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:13 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday ahead of coach Nathaniel Hackett’s weekly news conference, where he was expected to provide an update on Williams’ injury.

Williams got hurt on the first play of the third quarter Sunday when he took the handoff from Russell Wilson and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. He didn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field after staying down for an extended time.

Williams went for an MRI on Monday after returning to Denver.

He earned the starting job this season after sharing backfield duties with Melvin Gordon his rookie year in 2021.

Williams had 202 yards on 47 rushes and 76 yards on 16 carries this season.

Last year, Williams rushed for 903 yards and four TDs and caught 43 passes for 316 yards and three TDs, making him one of the top running backs in the league coming into his second NFL season.

Williams’ backups faired poorly Sunday when the Broncos (2-2) lost for the fifth consecutive time to the Raiders. Gordon had a fumble on his first carry that was returned for a long touchdown and Mike Boone had two critical drops and failed to pick up the blitz on a sack.

The Broncos’ ability to explore the trade market for a running back is hampered by a lack of 2023 draft picks following the trade for Wilson this spring.

The Broncos’ best bet with their next game coming up Thursday night at home against Indianapolis (1-2-1) would be to promote Devine Ozigbo from their practice squad.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

