CDC ends international travel COVID-19 advisories

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.(WIS)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ending another COVID-19 procedure.

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the health agency will only post a notice for a country if health officials are concerned about a particular variant or if there is another situation that would change the CDC’s travel recommendations.

This ends the COVID-specific travel notices the agency began back in January 2020.

The agency notes fewer countries are actually testing or reporting COVID cases, which limits their ability to accurately assess those international destinations.

The CDC still advises anyone traveling out of the country to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and follow its guidance for international travel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
More information is being released about an officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Police: Teen who died in police shootout saw father shoot, kill mother in California
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
If you're an Xcel Energy customer and use natural gas, your bills are on their way up.
Xcel energy gets greenlight to bump up natural gas prices

Latest News

Grand Junction housing market
Grand Junction housing market
Tulsa police say a teen was killed Friday night in the city's fourth homicide within the past...
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Red Cross helping after Hurricane Ian
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds