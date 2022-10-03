Dry weather returns

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past three days, rainfall has been one of the main stories. Grand Junction received 0.33 inches on Friday, Saturday at 0.08, and yesterday at 0.52 inches. Grand Junction received 0.92 inches over the past three, but today will be different. In the morning, dry conditions have been prominent in the Grand Valley and Montrose with light cloud cover. Throughout the day, we will continue to see partly cloudy skies with some clearing, but there is a chance of a quick pop-up shower for our valleys towards the afternoon. However, precipitation chances will remain slim for the valleys and more significant for our mountains.

Temperatures today will continue to stay comfortable for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Grand Junction and Delta will sit in the lower 70s while Montrose will hover around the upper 60s. Tomorrow, temperatures will rise for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Tomorrow will set the standard throughout the remainder of the work week. In Grand Junction, temperatures will rise into the mid-70s, and Montrose will sit in the lower 70s. Temperatures will then remain in the mid to lower 70s throughout the work week and into the start of the weekend. Some light cloud cover will be present tomorrow, but we will start to see an abundance of sunshine and continue to see plenty of sun throughout the workweek.

By the start of the weekend, there will be little change across the Western Slope but where our next weather maker could occur is by Sunday. Moisture will become present again across the Western Slope, bringing more rainfall to our valleys and mountains. Models show a high moisture content that can bring these scattered showers to our valleys and heavier rain to our mountains. However, it is still far out in advance, and there could be changes this week leading into Sunday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

