Grand Junction housing market

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The housing market has been all over the place since the pandemic started. One month its a sellers market then it becomes a buyers market. But, today, neither one of those groups is seeing a favorable shift.

I went to Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties today and sat down with a local realtor, Skylar Kraai. One of the main topics we discussed was interest rates, which is important to this story. Over the past year, interest rates have more than doubled. In 2021, they were at 2.88% for a 30 year mortgage. Now, they have ballooned to over 6.5% in just one year. Again, not in favor of the buyer or seller. Skylar said, “the demand for purchasing properties has decreased due to high interest rates.” That goes hand-in-hand with a recent housing report that says sales for houses decreased 22% for the month of August. That signals the end of the impressive buyers market streak that went on for most of the pandemic.

So, what can you do to get yourself into a new home? Well, Skylar says you can follow these simple tips. “Number 1: have the seller pay for your closing costs. Number 2: you can save money by cancelling unnecessary subscriptions. Lastly, find someone you trust to live with you to bring down that monthly overhead.” Plus, he says the market won’t stay like this forever. Whether it becomes a sellers or buyers market, one thing is for certain, you can always expect change.

