Grand Junction housing market

Grand Junction housing market
Grand Junction housing market(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The housing market has been all over the place since the pandemic started. One month its a sellers market then it becomes a buyers market. But, today, neither one of those groups is seeing a favorable shift.

I went to Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties today and sat down with a local realtor, Skylar Kraai. One of the main topics we discussed was interest rates, which is important to this story. Over the past year, interest rates have more than doubled. In 2021, they were at 2.88% for a 30 year mortgage. Now, they have ballooned to over 6.5% in just one year. Again, not in favor of the buyer or seller. Skylar said, “the demand for purchasing properties has decreased due to high interest rates.” That goes hand-in-hand with a recent housing report that says sales for houses decreased 22% for the month of August. That signals the end of the impressive buyers market streak that went on for most of the pandemic.

So, what can you do to get yourself into a new home? Well, Skylar says you can follow these simple tips. “Number 1: have the seller pay for your closing costs. Number 2: you can save money by cancelling unnecessary subscriptions. Lastly, find someone you trust to live with you to bring down that monthly overhead.” Plus, he says the market won’t stay like this forever. Whether it becomes a sellers or buyers market, one thing is for certain, you can always expect change.

We would like to know what you think. You can fill out this questionnaire and tell us if you think the market is good, bad, or in between!

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
More information is being released about an officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Police: Teen who died in police shootout saw father shoot, kill mother in California
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
If you're an Xcel Energy customer and use natural gas, your bills are on their way up.
Xcel energy gets greenlight to bump up natural gas prices

Latest News

Snow on peaks at Purgatory Resort
Colorado ski resort sees first dusting of snow
The city will have a meeting on October 11, 2022, that will allow the community to share their...
Grand Junction launches national search for new police chief
A police officer in Craig had a close call after a driver plowed into the rear of their truck.
A police officer in Craig had a close call after a driver plowed into the rear of their truck.
Mesa County will get close to $1 million from a statewide opioid settlement.