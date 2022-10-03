Grand Junction launches national search for new police chief

The city will have a meeting on October 11, 2022, that will allow the community to share their...
The city will have a meeting on October 11, 2022, that will allow the community to share their thoughts on what qualifications and qualities they think are important to have in a new Chief of Police.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction has officially launched a nationwide search for a new Chief of Police.

The public is invited to provide their personal input for the qualities and qualifications they want to see in the next Chief of Police. The public is invited to share their thoughts on October 11, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the City Fire Department Training Room at 625 Ute. Avenue.

Those who cannot attend in person may still voice their opinions online through a brief survey. The survey will remain open until Friday, October 21, 2022.

In addition to community input, the city will complete a hiring process that includes an assessment, interviews and meetings with department personnel, community members, law enforcement professionals, and city leadership. The process is expected to take four-to-six months.

“We are committed to an open and inclusive process of recruiting and hiring the next Chief of Police for the City of Grand Junction,” said Greg Caton, city manager. “We encourage everyone who wants to provide input to join us for the listening session or complete the brief survey online. Over the course of our national search, we will have additional opportunities for community participation as we complete the process of finding the most qualified individual to lead our department of dedicated law enforcement professionals,” Caton continued.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
More information is being released about an officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Police: Teen who died in police shootout saw father shoot, kill mother in California
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
If you're an Xcel Energy customer and use natural gas, your bills are on their way up.
Xcel energy gets greenlight to bump up natural gas prices

Latest News

A police officer in Craig had a close call after a driver plowed into the rear of their truck.
A police officer in Craig had a close call after a driver plowed into the rear of their truck.
Mesa County will get close to $1 million from a statewide opioid settlement.
Reporter Cristian Sida looks into the myriad of influences contributing to the Grand Junction...
Reporter Cristian Sida looks into the myriad of influences contributing to thee homelessness crisis.
The Colorado Court of appeals upheld a decision that could put a convicted killer back on the...
The Colorado Court of appeals upheld a decision that could put a convicted killer back on the street