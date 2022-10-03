Moon Farm supports Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center

Moon Farm
Moon Farm((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Moon Farm is a place to celebrate the fall season and a space for people to receive a specific kind of therapy.

“It’s great to be open again; the pumpkin patch has been a staple in the valley for a long time,” said Jay D. Muller, Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center

Moon Farm supports the Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center, which performs occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech and language therapy, all on horseback. “To the west side of the property is still the same moon farm that everybody knows and loves,” added Muller. “It’s just now by coming out and enjoying moon farm. You’re supporting the work of our horses and the nonprofit.”

Moon Farm is a historic landmark in western Colorado. It’s served the community for the last five decades. Last year, the nonprofit acquired the farm. “So you, you got to be a handyman, you got to be a farmer, you gotta be sometimes a veterinarian,” said Muller. “It’s a lot of work, but we enjoy it.”

The center helps up to 30 clients a month. Muller said the farm is a perfect location for the nonprofit because it provides the center with a true sanctuary. “One of the things we realized was that that family unit needs to support just as much as the individual that we’re serving, and in an equine facility, it’s tougher to do that. Moon Farm allows us to treat a family unit, not just an individual.”

Willy Tuz from Food Network’s Outrageous Pumpkins will be at Moon Farm on Tuesday evening from 4:30 to 7:00, carving pumpkins that will be auctioned off.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
More information is being released about an officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Police: Teen who died in police shootout saw father shoot, kill mother in California
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors were selling body parts without consent.
True crime documentary to be made about Sunset Mesa Funeral Home
Fruita Fall Market will be on every Saturday through the month of October.
Fruita Fall Market begins, mark calendars for Family Fun Day
A herd of about 40 goats has been grazing along the popular trail in Grand Junction to help...
Goats graze along Riverfront Trail to help control weeds
PIE IN FACE FOR GOOD CAUSE
Pie in the face for a good cause