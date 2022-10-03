Woman found guilty of capital murder after killing expectant mother, cutting out unborn baby

By Amanda Alvarado, Fred Gamble and Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Taylor Parker was found guilty of capital murder after killing expectant mother Reagan Hancock, 21, and cutting her unborn child out of her body.

The jury reached a guilty verdict after less than an hour of deliberations, KSLA reports.

Parker was also found guilty of kidnapping.

“We all hoped that it was coming to that. We were not sure, but we hoped that it was coming to that,” said Hancock’s aunt, Jamie Mason.

Mason was in the courtroom when the verdict was read. Speaking for the family, she praised the job the attorneys did in prosecuting the three-week long case.

“I know sentencing doesn’t start until Oct. 12. Just pray for the family, because it is still hard time until we know for sure what she is going to get,” Mason said.

During the sentencing, the judge will have two options: life in prison without parole or the death sentence.

In October 2020, Parker went to Hancock’s home, killed her and then cut her unborn child out of her body. While holding the newborn in her lap, Parker was stopped by the police and told them the baby was hers.

Police later arrested Parker at an Oklahoma hospital after she arrived with the deceased infant.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors said Parker pretended to be pregnant for 10 months, all in an effort to keep her boyfriend.

In closing arguments, prosecutors described Parker as a liar, manipulator and actress during her months of claiming to be pregnant.

The state is seeking the death sentence.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
More information is being released about an officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Police: Teen who died in police shootout saw father shoot, kill mother in California
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to pry open the front-left door of the sedan.
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
If you're an Xcel Energy customer and use natural gas, your bills are on their way up.
Xcel energy gets greenlight to bump up natural gas prices

Latest News

The Fruita Community Center will be closed for maintenance and deep cleaning from Oct. 10-16...
Fruita Community Center closed Oct. 10-16
FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in...
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says
FILE - The Colorado Avalanche celebrate winning the Stanley Cup against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
Quality of hockey, business booming as NHL begins new season
FILE - Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, center bottom, lifts defenseman Cale...
Quality of hockey, business booming as NHL begins new season