Around average temperatures for the work-week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Yesterday, we stayed dry the entire day with partly cloudy skies, and today will be the same. During the morning, we continued with the dry conditions and some light cloud cover, and as a result, it will be the same across most Western Slope except for the higher elevations. There are chances of a few scattered showers during the daytime for our mountains and light snowfall at nighttime.

Temperatures for some of our valleys will continue to remain in the 70s. In Grand Junction today, temperatures will rise to 74, our average temperature. For Montrose, temperatures will reach 71, which is a few degrees below the average. Delta will stay at a high of 73, and Cortez will hover in the lower 70s, reaching 71.

For tonight, conditions will remain dry, with little to no cloud cover for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. However, Cortez can still have lingering clouds leading to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 40s for Grand Junction, mid-40s for Delta, and lower 40s for Montrose and Cortez.

Tomorrow, the same trend of dry conditions will continue for most of the Western Slope, and higher elevations will continue to receive pop-up showers throughout the day. In Grand Junction, we will see more sunshine than cloud cover. However, some light cloud cover for Delta and Montrose will continue to become present, increasing clouds for Cortez.

Temperatures will continue to hover where they are staying for today. In Grand Junction and Delta, temperatures will continue to remain in the mid-70s throughout the remainder of the work week. For Montrose and Cortez, temperatures will stay around the lower 70s.

Where changes will start to occur is by the start of the weekend. While there will not be a significant fluctuation in our temperatures by Saturday, there will be increased cloud cover throughout most of the Western Slope. It is our next possible rainmaker to move through the Western Slope. Conditions will stay mostly dry for most of our valleys on Saturday but start to have some scattered showers push through by Sunday and into the following Monday.

In Grand Junction, these chances will remain a little slimmer than Montrose and Cortez, and this system will focus a little more down to our south. The next rainmaker will not be a complete washout event compared to the one that moved throughout the Western Slope this past weekend. Heavier showers will focus on the higher elevations.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

