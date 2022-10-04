Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Karma’

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Karma'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Karma'(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Karma!

Karma is ten-year-old petite Pitbull. Although she is a senior dog, Karma has the energy of a young dog. She doesn’t get along well with other dogs and would do best in a home with older adults who have the time for her.

Karma walks well on a leash and knows some basic commands.

If you’re interested in adopting Karma, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
More information is being released about an officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Police: Teen who died in police shootout saw father shoot, kill mother in California
File-In this Friday, Dec. 31,2010 file photo showing Delicate Arch at Arches National Park near...
Body found in Arches National Park
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home

Latest News

The Verizon logo.
Verizon outage reported in Grand Junction
THE GRAND JUNCTION CITY MANAGER IS PRESENTING IT'S RECOMMENDED 2023 BUDGET TO THE CITY COUNCIL.
Grand Junction Budget
NORMALLY WE TALK ABOUT THE HOUSING MARKET BEING IN FAVOR OF THE SELLER OR BUYER. BUT INTEREST...
Grand Junction Housing Market
Grand Junction housing market
Grand Junction housing market unpredictable post-pandemic