Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Karma’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Karma!

Karma is ten-year-old petite Pitbull. Although she is a senior dog, Karma has the energy of a young dog. She doesn’t get along well with other dogs and would do best in a home with older adults who have the time for her.

Karma walks well on a leash and knows some basic commands.

If you’re interested in adopting Karma, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

