Verizon outage reported in Grand Junction

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Verizon customers in Grand Junction may be without service today as an outage appears to be affecting most of the Grand Valley.

According to downdetector.com, more than 100 customers have reported a loss of service since 7 a.m. this morning.

We’ve reached out to Verizon for information on who might be affected and an ETA on service restoration, and we’ll let you know when we hear back.

AT&T and other telecom services seem to be unaffected at this time.

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

