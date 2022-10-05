Dry weather prevails for the rest of this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The sun is back, and sun is in our forecast for the rest of the week - even if it is filtered by clouds at times.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 6:52 PM. We’ll cool from lower 70s at 6 PM to mid-60s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and cool. Low temperatures by morning will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Showers are possible over the San Juans. It’s likely but not impossible that a shower could stray away from the mountains to near Montrose or Cortez. High temperatures will be near 74 degrees around Grand Junction, 70 degrees around Montrose, 74 degrees around Delta, and 70 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Rain Maker

Aside from those mountain showers that stray away from the mountains in our southern areas, this week will stay dry. Our next chance for rain won’t arrive until Sunday, and even that may be shifting more to Monday and Tuesday rather than Sunday and Monday, as we’ve been forecasting for the past couple of days. It’s too early to try to pin down specifics with that system, but now’s a good time to know that we’re watching a potential rain maker for you that could put a damper on your outdoor plans Sunday through Tuesday. We’ll have more specific information on this system late this week.

Between Now & Then

Until then, high pressure is the main influencer on our weather. As it builds from the west, is suppresses any appreciable chance for rain. It will also offer a north-to-south wind flow that will keep steady flow of cool, dry air from Canada into Western Colorado. What that means for us is abundant sun, comfortably cool afternoons, and some chill in the mornings.

