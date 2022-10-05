Report: Job openings are declining in the U.S.

FILE - The number of open jobs in the U.S. is on a decline, according to the JOLTS Survey.
FILE - The number of open jobs in the U.S. is on a decline, according to the JOLTS Survey.(WLOX)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:31 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reports are showing there are fewer places to pick up a paycheck in the U.S.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were 10.1 million job openings last month. That’s down more than a million available positions compared to July, and the lowest it has been since June of 2021.

The most recent job openings and labor turnover survey, known as “JOLTS,” says there are nearly 1.7 vacancies for every person who is looking for a new job. That number is also down slightly from July.

The Federal Reserve likely is happy with a leaner labor market, and analysts say tight employment will likely increase wages and boost inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
More information is being released about an officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Police: Teen who died in police shootout saw father shoot, kill mother in California
Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
File-In this Friday, Dec. 31,2010 file photo showing Delicate Arch at Arches National Park near...
Body found in Arches National Park
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say

Latest News

Investigators in Arizona say ex-employee Scott Joseph Pearson is accused of robbing a hardware...
Ex-employee robs Ace Hardware store after being fired, authorities say
FILE - A man was found shot to death in a Vermont snowbank in 2018 in what prosecutors allege...
Key suspect in murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty
Health experts say the best way to protect yourself from getting severely sick is to get...
It’s best to get COVID-19, flu vaccine early this fall, doctors say
KKCO D51 CONTROVERSIAL
KKCO D51 CONTROVERSIAL
Health experts say the best way to protect yourself from getting severely sick is to get...
How to make getting fall vaccinations easier