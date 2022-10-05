Seasonal closure for certain sections of Las Colonias Dog Park

Dog parks are the only places in Grand Junction where dogs are permitted off-leash, and although one set is closing, there are others in the same park as well as across town.(MGN)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:35 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The east side and middle sections of the grass off-leash Dog Park at Las Colonias will close for the season on October 10, 2022 until June of 2023.

Although the east and middle sections will close, there are still two woodchip dog parks on the west side that remain open year-round for owners and their fluffy friends.

One section is for older and small dogs and the other section is for active and large dogs.

Multiple sections is important for accommodating owners and dogs in the future by keeping grass and soil healthy for the following years. When the grass becomes dormant in the fall, winter and early spring months, the health, quality and longevity of the turf is reduced from impact and traffic. Without maintenance, the area would become dusty and muddy after rainfall.

On the north side of Grand Junction, there is an additional expansive dog park at Canyon View Park that remains open and is prepared to handle increased traffic caused by the seasonal closure at Las Colonias.

The Canyon View Dog Park and the Las Colonias Dog Park are the only two areas in city parks where pets are allowed off-leash. The leash law is enforced by Mesa County Animal Control Services, who may issue citations to owners of pets off-leash.

For more information on parks in the City of Grand Junction, visit the Parks and Recreation Guide.

