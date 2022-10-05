STATION ALERT: KKCO is now back on the air.

News alert.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:48 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Service has been restored to all KKCO stations. The broadcast is being run from a lower-power backup transmitter, and viewers may have issues getting a signal lock or experience quality issues. If you do, try scanning for channel 11.11 for better signal reception.

Viewers still experiencing broadcast interruptions after trying a rescan should contact our station at (970) 243-1111.

