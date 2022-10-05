Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction

A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that Grand Junction is hosting for the public.(Water Lantern Festival)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation has announced a new special event for Grand Junction residents and visitors, called Water Lights at Night.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022, at the Butterfly Pond at Las Colonias Park.

“Water lanterns have been used in many different cultures for thousands of years and their meaning can be a very personal one,” stated Ken Sherbenou, Parks and Recreation director. “Grand Junction Parks and Recreation is hoping this event brings the community together for good food and the company of neighbors, friends, and family.”

Admission is free, and there will be live music as well as a variety of food trucks that you can purchase food from. Attendees are also more than welcome to bring their own picnic and lawn chairs or blankets.

Attendees can purchase a lantern online to decorate and launch during the event, lanterns are $6. Lantern kits ordered online will be available to be picked up at the event, or they can be purchased the evening of the event for $8. Each lantern kit contains a paper lantern, a LED powered tea-light, and a black marker. Purchasers are welcome to bring additional markers to brighten their designs.

Sunset is at approximately 6:35 p.m. and lanterns will be launched at approximately 6:45.

Lanterns will be retrieved by staff at the end of the event and no trash will be left behind. Lantern launchers are welcome to retrieve their lanterns at the end but there are no guarantees that owners will be reunited with their specific lantern.

Additional information on this event can be found on the City of Grand Junction website.

