Research shows breast cancer mortality rate has fallen 43% since the ‘80s

Fewer people are dying from breast cancer, according to a report from the American Cancer Society.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fewer people are dying from breast cancer, according to a report from the American Cancer Society.

However, the latest numbers from the organization show disparities continue to significantly impact the health of Black women.

Improved research, better treatments and screenings have all led to fewer people dying of breast cancer.

“The peak year was 1989. And since then, the breast cancer mortality rate has actually fallen by 43%,” Dr. Bill Dahut, chief scientific officer with the American Cancer Society, said.

But the latest numbers from the American Cancer Society aren’t shifting fast enough in the right direction for Black women.

The organization says overall, a Black woman is about 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than a white woman.

”If you’re a Black woman between the ages of 20 and 29, you’re actually at double the risk of dying from breast cancer than a white woman of the same age,” Dahut said.

The American Cancer Society says it’s important to make sure health care is adequate for everyone.

”Women of color, particularly Black women, are not always having their mammograms, or their facilities are not always the best. They’re not always called back as appropriately, and not always given the same opportunities for some of our newer therapies,” Dahut said.

Screenings are key, but the organization says there was a dip in mammograms during the height of the pandemic and over a million fewer people went to their annual screening.

”It’s important if you do have cancer, that we find it really early because then we can do something about it,” Dahut said.

Over the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society has started a campaign called “Grab Your Girls” to encourage women to get screened.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
More information is being released about an officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Police: Teen who died in police shootout saw father shoot, kill mother in California
Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
File-In this Friday, Dec. 31,2010 file photo showing Delicate Arch at Arches National Park near...
Body found in Arches National Park
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks....
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
Lottery officials in South Carolina say a lucky woman won a $1 million prize while on her way...
Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party
The Uvalde school district has fired a police officer who was working for DPS during the deadly...
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact