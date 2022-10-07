City to launch pilot recycling programs

Curbside Recycling Indefinitely, Inc.
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:02 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In February, the City of Grand Junction acquired Curbside Recycling, Indefinitely Inc.

Now the city’s got plans to expand its services and introduce new recycling programs to divert waste from the landfill.

The city will implement pilot programs next year in select areas downtown and north Grand junction, and the Redlands to encourage residents to recycle.

“I thought it was about time I started doing it and cut down on the amount of garbage that goes to the dump,” said a Grand Junction resident. That’s what the city of Grand Junction wants.

The programs want to encourage the community to use smaller trash bins by implementing a green waste bin and dual-stream recycling bins for things like cardboard, fibers, paper, and non-glass containers.

“I think the city of grand junction had gone a long way to get us on that recycling kind of option for residents,” said Grand Junction General Services Director Jay Valentine. The city anticipates the pilot program could divert about 59,000 pounds of waste from the landfill per month.

“As we grow, of course, that’ll grow, and when you start, you know, looking at that over the years, that’s, that’s a lot of diversion from the landfill, and that’s really the goal,” said Valentine.

