A beautiful weekend ahead for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction had another passing shower during the morning hours before dry conditions, and partly sunny skies started to settle in during the afternoon. Down south near the San Juans and in Montrose county, scattered showers with pockets of heavier rainfall have impacted the area for the afternoon hours leading into the evening. Scattered showers are still possible for our other valley locations for the evening hours and throughout the remainder of the day.

When the nighttime hours arrive, scattered showers will remain in our valleys. For the higher elevations, with temperatures remaining cold, there is another chance of snowfall, which can create a dusting to a few inches. Temperatures tonight in our valleys for Grand Junction and Montrose will remain in the upper 40s.

We start a new work week tomorrow, and scattered showers are still possible during the morning hours for Grand Junction and Montrose. During your morning commute or taking your kids off to school, temperatures will remain in the 50s. By afternoon, conditions will start to dry up in the valleys, and partly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day.

Temperatures will hover around the lower to mid-70s for Grand Junction throughout the work week, and Montrose will stay in the lower 70s. Sunshine will start to make more of an appearance by Tuesday, leading to sunny skies for most of the Western Slope. Conditions will remain dry throughout the remainder of the work week, but another system may be pushing through by the weekend.

While this is far out to be accurate, models are showing more moisture will start to push back into the Western Slope by this weekend which can bring rain chances to the higher elevations and our valleys. Grand Junction has a better chance by this Sunday, while Montrose will have the possibility for Saturday and Sunday. As the weekend approaches, models will start to level out with more accuracy of scattered showers or more dry conditions.

