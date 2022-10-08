Photo of Starbucks employee praying with customer goes viral: ‘This is worth talking about’

A social media post showing a Starbucks employee in Arkansas praying with a customer went viral this week. (Source: KAIT)
By Hayden Savage and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A special moment captured at an Arkansas-area Starbucks is catching a lot of attention while helping spread a few smiles.

KAIT reports a social media post showing a Starbucks employee praying with a customer in the drive-thru went viral this week. The post received hundreds of comments, shares and likes since first being posted on Wednesday.

Tanya Hinsley captured the moment and shared the picture on her social media account, saying, “This is worth talking about.”

Hinsley shared that Carrie, the Starbucks employee, is a staple at the store and deserves all the recognition that she receives.

Copyright 2022 KAIT Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
File-In this Friday, Dec. 31,2010 file photo showing Delicate Arch at Arches National Park near...
Body found in Arches National Park identified
Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
More information is being released about an officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Police: Teen who died in police shootout saw father shoot, kill mother in California
Congresswoman Boebert Facing Legal Challenge
Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit

Latest News

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
Bridge explosion rises tensions. (CNN, Social Media, Special Operations Forces of the Armed...
Crimea bridge explosion destroys part of the only link to Russia
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR promises drivers safety changes on new car for 2023
FILE - Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New...
‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
N. Korea launches missile toward sea after US-S. Korea drills