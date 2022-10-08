Western Slope Football updates for October 6-8

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Friday again on the Western Slope and we are here to keep you updated on the Varsity Football scores across the valley.

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats won their home non-conference game against the Grand Junction Tigers with a score of 35-14.

Games continue this evening, October 7, and updates will be posted as they become available.

The Montrose Red Hawks are currently playing home game agains the Falcon Falcons.

The Olathe Pirates are playing away game against the Roaring Fork Rams.

The Palisade Bulldogs are playing a home game against the Eagle Valley Devils (Gypsum, CO). Near the end of the first quarter, the score is 14-8 Bulldogs.

The Rifle Bears are playing a home game against the Basalt Longhorns.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., the Grand Junction Central Warriors will play a home game against the Loveland Red Wolves.

