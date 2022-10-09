Beautiful conditions persist for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions remain beautiful across the Western Slope. Most of the San Juans remained dry with a light patchy shower in spots, but most storm activity concentrated near the four corners region. For the valleys, conditions have stayed dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures have remained in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and lower 70s for Montrose.

There will also be little change from last night as conditions remain dry and sky cover remains clear. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s for Grand Junction and lower 40s for Montrose.

Tomorrow, we will continue to see little change in our conditions but more in the temperature department. In Grand Junction, temperatures will fall by two degrees in the lower 70s. Montrose will continue to remain in the lower 70s. Some light cloud cover will hang around our valleys, leading to partly cloudy skies.

In the San Juans, rain chances will increase as moisture stays concentrated in the state’s southern portion. Rain and storm activity will happen around the afternoon hours and continue into the late evening hours. Rain chances will continue leading into the start of next week, and some areas like Cortez have a higher chance of getting some thunderstorms and scattered showers by Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the valleys, little to no precipitation will occur as we will continue to see and feel the same conditions and temperatures as we have been throughout the past few days. Montrose does have a slight chance of receiving a sprinkle to a light shower on Tuesday, but precipitation chances also remain low, not ruling out the possibilities.

Temperatures in Grand Junction will continue to stay around in the lower 70s leading up to the end of the work week. However, by the start of the weekend, those temperatures will gradually rise back into the mid-70s. For Montrose, temperatures will bounce back and forth between the lower 70s to upper 60s.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

