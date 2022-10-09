Christmas Tree Permits available soon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Although the Christmas season is still a few months away, permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will soon be available for purchase.

Permits will be available on October 13, 2022. Purchasers are asked to thoroughly read the overview and need-to-know information before purchasing a permit.

Online permits and details about cutting areas, dates, and types of trees that can be cut can be found on Recreation.gov. In person transactions are available depending on ranger district. For office hours and vendor options visit the Forest Service website.

“Coloradans have been cutting their very own Christmas trees in the GMUG National Forests for generations,” said Chad Stewart, GMUG Forest Supervisor. “Lifelong memories and family traditions are created during these special times and the GMUG is honored to be part of this treasured experience.”

Cutting your own Christmas trees can improve forest health by helping to thin densely populated areas filled with small-diameter trees. Removing trees in designated areas can help other trees grow larger, prevent fires, and can give more space for wildlife.

