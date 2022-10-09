Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North Carolina.
By Dave Faherty
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:31 PM MDT
HICKORY, N.C. (WSOC) – A tragic accident occurred in North Carolina when a father drove off a road that washed away more than eight years ago.

State troopers in North Carolina said Phil Paxson was in his Jeep when it overturned and was partially submerged Friday night after it plunged into Snow Creek in northeast Hickory. The road there had been washed away years ago, according to reports.

Alicia Paxon said any amount of action could have saved her husband’s life.

“Nobody wanted to take responsibility, I don’t understand how over nine years this could be like this,” she said.

State troopers said there were no barriers or warning signs near the washed out roadway. Although there are signs down the street, drivers taking other ways into the neighborhood might not see them.

PEOPLE reported Phil Paxson was following directions laid out by his GPS when he drove into the roadway.

John Hopson said he found Phil Paxson’s Jeep after his family reached out and said he didn’t make it home.

“Should not have happened,” Hopson said. “People in this neighborhood have been fighting this for years, and nobody wants to take responsibility.”

Reports were made on the washed out roadway in 2014 along with the efforts to get it fixed. Barriers preventing anyone from driving into the creek were originally set up, but the section the roadway is in is not maintained.

Sgt. Brian Black said someone should have put up a barrier or barricade in the area, but that it is private property and not state-maintained.

After the tragic accident, a local concrete company left barriers to block the roadway.

Alicia Paxson said she hopes more signs are put up warning other drivers.

“How could you let this happen? How could this be like this, I don’t understand,” she said. “Explain to me how you could leave this here.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Phil Paxson’s family. Donations can be made here.

Copyright 2022 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

