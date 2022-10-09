Dry conditions for the valleys, showers for the mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Little has changed over the weekend as our valleys remain dry, and we see plenty of sunshine with little to no cloud cover. In terms of temperatures, they have fluctuated but only by a few degrees. Today, Grand Junction and Montrose remained close to yesterday, staying in the mid to lower the 70s. In the San Juans, scattered showers have made their presence, which will continue throughout the remainder of the day before approaching the nighttime hours.

For tonight, little change will occur for our valleys as temperatures will continue to sit in the upper to lower the 40s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Sky conditions remain the same as last night, staying under primarily clear skies.

The trend will continue tomorrow, and there will be little change to our valleys and mountains. Valleys will remain dry, while our mountains will receive scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow’s temperatures will sit in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and the lower 70s for Montrose. Throughout the remainder of the week, Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta will all hover around the lower 70s except for Montrose, where a few days will sit in the upper 60s.

The temperature trend will continue with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies throughout the week. Rain chances for Tuesday have stayed even lower across the Western Slope due to high-pressure building back to the region. The high-pressure system, though, can feed some moisture into the southern portion of the Western Slope towards the middle of the week. As a result, it can bring scattered showers, thunderstorms, and even snowfall to our higher elevations in the San Juans.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

