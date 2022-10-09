Dry conditions for the valleys, showers for the mountains

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast October 8, 2022
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast October 8, 2022
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:19 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Little has changed over the weekend as our valleys remain dry, and we see plenty of sunshine with little to no cloud cover. In terms of temperatures, they have fluctuated but only by a few degrees. Today, Grand Junction and Montrose remained close to yesterday, staying in the mid to lower the 70s. In the San Juans, scattered showers have made their presence, which will continue throughout the remainder of the day before approaching the nighttime hours.

For tonight, little change will occur for our valleys as temperatures will continue to sit in the upper to lower the 40s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Sky conditions remain the same as last night, staying under primarily clear skies.

The trend will continue tomorrow, and there will be little change to our valleys and mountains. Valleys will remain dry, while our mountains will receive scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow’s temperatures will sit in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and the lower 70s for Montrose. Throughout the remainder of the week, Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta will all hover around the lower 70s except for Montrose, where a few days will sit in the upper 60s.

The temperature trend will continue with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies throughout the week. Rain chances for Tuesday have stayed even lower across the Western Slope due to high-pressure building back to the region. The high-pressure system, though, can feed some moisture into the southern portion of the Western Slope towards the middle of the week. As a result, it can bring scattered showers, thunderstorms, and even snowfall to our higher elevations in the San Juans.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congresswoman Boebert Facing Legal Challenge
Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit
Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction
File-In this Friday, Dec. 31,2010 file photo showing Delicate Arch at Arches National Park near...
Body found in Arches National Park identified
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50

Latest News

Cold front increases clouds and winds
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 10/11
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - Weather
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - Weather
Wind gusts will increase to 20-30 mph on Tuesday as a cold front tracks through Colorado.
Tuesday cold front kicks up the wind, but cooling will be small
Another sunny and dry start to the new week