Riding for breast cancer awareness

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to increase awareness of the disease.

On Saturday, the Western Slope HOG revved its engines for breast cancer awareness month. Motorists decked their bikes in pink and dressed in pink as they traveled 48 miles starting at the Harley Davidson dealership in Grand Junction and ending in Collbran, the route in the shape of a ribbon.`

The American Cancer Society estimates this year, almost 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kelly Yurick, one of the motorists, started the October ride four years ago. “We just thought that this would be a really great way to just put out the awareness that, you know, we have a general feel for the, for the breast cancer people,” said Yurick. “I mean, lots of people have breast cancer, lots of us have close friends that have breast cancer, and so we’re just there to support them.”

