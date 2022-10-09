WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.(Instagram/saraann_lee)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead at the age of 30, according to a social media post from her mother.

Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym, after suffering from a sinus infection.

The wrestler came to prominence after winning the WWE reality competition series “Tough Enough.”

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Westlin Blake and they had three children together.

Her family has not released information on her cause of death and has asked for privacy while they mourn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File-In this Friday, Dec. 31,2010 file photo showing Delicate Arch at Arches National Park near...
Body found in Arches National Park identified
Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
Congresswoman Boebert Facing Legal Challenge
Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction

Latest News

Anna Sorokin in court in New York on April 25, 2019. (AP/Richard Drew, Archive)
Anna Sorokin, under house arrest, speaks about deportation fight
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast