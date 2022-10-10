Another sunny and dry start to the new week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Outside of a few showers over the higher elevations, the sunny and beautiful conditions we’ve seen across much of the Western Slope over the last several days continued into the weekend. That same pattern continues into the start of the new work week as well. We started the morning off with a few clouds and even a light shower in east-central Utah, close to Moab, and a few additional clouds around Cortez and Durango. The rest of us saw clear skies with some cool temperatures especially in places like Gunnison and atop the Grand Mesa, where temperatures dropped into the upper 20s. Most of us will continue to see sunny skies through the rest of the day, but some scattered clouds could be possible in some of the higher elevations of the Western Slope. A few showers can’t completely be ruled out, especially in the far southern portions of the region, but rain chances will stay pretty low this afternoon. Highs will once again find the lower and middle 70s in Grand Junction and Montrose, with 60s down in some of our slightly higher elevations like Cortez. Mostly clear to clear skies continue overnight tonight with lows in the middle to upper 40s, with 30s and potentially some more 20s in our higher elevations.

Tuesday starts off with plenty of sunshine once again, then clouds will be on the increase as moisture ramps up some ahead of an approaching cold front. While clouds will be on the increase any rain or snow showers will be very limited to the higher elevations of the San Juan Mountains and the northern portions of the Continental Divide. Despite the front, overall rain chances across the region will still be fairly low. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day, with highs reaching the lower to middle 70s before the passing front turns us cooler later Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening. Lows tumble into the upper 30s and lower 40s in the lower elevations overnight Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

Some of the driest air we’ve seen in a little while spills into the Western Slope on Wednesday. Dew points that are currently in the middle to upper 20s and lower to middle 30s Monday morning will drop down into the upper teens and lower 20s by early Wednesday morning. That drier air will move clouds out of the region, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine once again with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny skies with a couple of afternoon clouds continue each day through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, gradually warming us back into the lower and middle 70s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

