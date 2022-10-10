Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chin and Wink’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Chin and Wink'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Chin and Wink'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:29 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Chin and Wink!

We don’t have just one pet of the week for you this week, but two! Chin and Wink are four-year-old toy Poodle sisters. The two are pretty shy at first as they are under socialized, however; they are very sweet once they become comfortable in their surroundings.

They would do best in a home where their owner(s) can work with them and help them become more socialized and house broken. Grand Rivers Humane Society will be having more poodles available in the coming days.

Grand Rivers Humane Society is in need of foster homes for the all of the poodles they are helping to care for. If interested in fostering you can visit their website here.

If you are interested in adopting Data contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

