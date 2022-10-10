Newly selected Fruita City Council member sets a high bar for himself

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita City Council announced Monday that it has filled the vacated position left by former councilmember Heather O’Brien following her departure in early September. The council received five applications for the position and selected Aaron Hancey.

Hancey, who describes himself as “your conservative voice” on his Facebook page, was previously a candidate for the city council during the 2022 Fruita Municipal Election. According to his biography on the City of Fruita’s webpage, Hancey believes that the essence of being an elected official includes “enormous responsibility, high expectations, exceptional performance, unparalleled integrity, and unwavering trust.”

Hancey moved to Fruita eight years ago after being hired as a Financial Controller for West Star Aviation. Before that, he was an auditor and consultant for a CPA firm in Denver. He also started a consulting practice in 2018.

“We had a lot of great candidates and appreciate the candidate’s willingness to serve the community. We look forward to serving with Aaron on City Council,” said Fruita Mayor Joel Kincaid.

Hancey is also a survivor of the Columbine shooting in 1999 and is credited with trying to prevent coach and teacher Dave Sanders’s death.

