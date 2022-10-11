Tuesday cold front kicks up the wind, but cooling will be small

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week will be uneventful overall, even with a cold front that tracks through Colorado on Tuesday.

Cold Front Arrives Tuesday

The cold front is likely to be a dry front for our area. An east-to-west upslope wind could bring rain and snow on the high peaks to areas along and east of the Continental Divide - including, perhaps, around Denver. A north-to-south wind blowing into the Western Slope will carry cooler, drier air into our area. We aren’t likely to get the rain, but temperatures are still likely to take a tumble for us. That temperature tumble will be most noticeable in the nights and mornings.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 6:44 PM. We’ll cool from lower 70s at 6 PM to mid-60s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and cool. Low temperatures by morning will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, and 37 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and gusty in the afternoon. High temperatures will be as high as 78 degrees around Grand Junction, 72 degrees around Montrose, 74 degrees around Montrose, and 72 degrees around Cortez. Wind will increase after midday. Gusts of 20-25 mph are likely and could be as high as 30 mph.

Small Cooling

Afternoon temperatures will come down a few degrees, but the change is subtle and many of us may not notice a big difference in a 2-3 degree temperature drop. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s for the rest of this week with cooler upper 60s around Montrose and Cortez. The cooling will be most noticeable in the nights and mornings. Lows will range from lower 40s in the least-cool areas, including around Grand Junction, to mid-to-upper 30s in the colder spots, including Montrose and Cortez.

Our Next Rain Maker

Longer-range forecast data are starting to pick up on a new storm system that approaches our area on Sunday. Clouds will increase late Sunday, and rain could fall Sunday night and Monday. This could come with a bigger temperature drop, too. Since it’s something new, we’ve held the chance for rain to a low 20% from late Sunday through Monday. We’ll watch for day-to-day consistency among our forecast data, and we’ll trend up with that chance for rain as we get closer and forecast confidence increases. However, if the forecast data aren’t consistent, we may trend down. For now, it’s something to watch, and we’re doing that for you.

