Woman says she can’t find a place to live because she has a service dog

Looking into hundreds of rentals across the state, the 74-year-old claims some landlords have rejected her application, while others have prevented her from app
By Michelle Baik and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:54 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Living out of her car now for four months, a Madison woman is having a hard time securing housing, and she believes the challenge has something to do with her service dog.

“This is definitely discrimination,” Cheri Sloniker said. She has had her service dog for the last seven years.

“He’s like my wheelchair, and I don’t think I could function if I didn’t have him,” she said. “I never had a difficult time ever trying to find a place to live, and for some reason, they’re just questioning everything about me.”

Cheri Sloniker has had her service dog for more than seven years.
Cheri Sloniker has had her service dog for more than seven years.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)

Looking into hundreds of rentals across the state, the 74-year-old claims some landlords have rejected her application, while others have prevented her from applying.

“I’ve even had situations where, ‘Oh, did they tell you that we actually raised the rent?’ or, ‘Oh, we rented that place already,’” she said.

The common thread is that her service dog is with her for on-site visits, and the apartments have a no-pet policy. She is specifically looking for apartments that do not allow pets.

“Other pets are not supposed to interfere with the service dog because he’s got to concentrate on me,” Sloniker explained.

But a service dog is “absolutely” not a pet, according to Rebecca Hoyt, the City of Madison’s disability rights and services specialist.

That’s why she said apartment pet policies do not apply to service animals.

Landlords, Hoyt said, “are not entitled to know what type of disability someone has or what tasks the animal performs for the benefit of the person with a disability. That is pretty private health information that landlords don’t have an entitlement to.”

What landlords can ask for are documents showing someone has a disability, in general, and needs a service animal. Documents can include a letter from a medical provider or another “qualified professional,” she said.

Hoyt pointed to both federal and state laws protecting those with service animals from getting housing denied. She added, Wisconsin law goes further to say, if there are apartment listings designed to even discourage someone with a service animal from renting, that would also count as discrimination and be illegal.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congresswoman Boebert Facing Legal Challenge
Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit
Police lights and caution tape.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction
File-In this Friday, Dec. 31,2010 file photo showing Delicate Arch at Arches National Park near...
Body found in Arches National Park identified
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50

Latest News

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
The council president was caught on audio targeting a colleague's child with racist comments.
Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks
The council president was caught on audio targeting a colleague's child with racist comments.
Los Angeles Council president resigns over racist comments