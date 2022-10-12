Archeology Day at Colorado National Monument

By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, October 15, 2022, the Colorado National Monument will be hosting Archeology Day to celebrate the 13,000 years of human history of the monument.

Family-friendly activities will be planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the visitor center on Rim Rock Drive, four miles from the Fruita entrance station.

The National Park Service staff and volunteers will help children of all ages to create pictographs, survey artifacts, throw at atlatl and earn a Junior Ranger Badge.

Participants will also have the opportunity to learn how archeologists use their discoveries to solve mysteries of the past.

Fall hours are in effect at this time. The visitor center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. A $25 entrance fee will be in place, however the event itself is free. All America the Beautiful passes including the Fourth Grade Pass are honored for entrance to the park.

Additional information about the Colorado National Monument can be found here, or by calling 970-858-2800.

