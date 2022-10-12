Boulder Veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud

A veterinarian from Boulder County has been charged with obtaining fentanyl for personal use...
A veterinarian from Boulder County has been charged with obtaining fentanyl for personal use rather than for veterinary patients.(MGN)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance.

According to the indictment, between March 10, 2020 and September 22, 2021, Oklesh utilized her Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registration number to obtain controlled substances from a distributor while leaving the impression that they were for the use of legitimate veterinary patients, rather than for her personal use.

Oklesh appeared in front of Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews on October 11, 2022.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Prosecution is being handled by the Assistant United States Attorney Alyssa Mance.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congresswoman Boebert Facing Legal Challenge
Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit
A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Archeology Day approaches at the Colorado National Monument where children will be able to try...
Archeology Day at Colorado National Monument
Deteriorated buildings at Camp Hale near Vail, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The camp was...
President Biden designates Camp Hale as newest national monument
A singed semi-truck straddles the median of I-70 after an accident.
Semi-truck accident on I-70, near exit 119
Country Jam 2023 lineup
Country Jam 2023: Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson announced to headline the country music festival in Colorado