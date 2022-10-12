Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for poacher in Craig

CRAIG, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for assistance identifying the person(s) who killed a mule deer buck during the overnight hours between Oct. 6 and 7 near the Town of Craig.

On Oct. 7, wildlife officers were alerted to a deer carcass off of Moffat County Road 31, approximately five miles northwest of Craig. The buck appeared to have been shot with a Rifle and had been left to rot.

“If you saw something, say something,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Schwolert. “We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible.”

CPW is asking the public to call Officer Schwolert at 970-706-9874 if they observe anything suspicious in the area of Moffat County Road 31 on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 6, through the early morning hours on Friday, Oct. 7.

Information can be reported anonymously by contacting Operation Game Thief by phone at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.

Poaching robs legitimate sportspeople of game and fish, business and taxpayers of revenue generated by hunting and fishing, and robs Colorado from its wildlife. Poaching also impacts landowners where incidents occur.

Anyone illegally injuring or killing wildlife can face misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife, reckless endangerment, or other charges.

