Grand Junction 911 Dispatch Supervisor wins prestigious award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cindy Casteel is a Registered Public Safety Leader and Dispatch Administrative Supervisor for the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center (GJRCC). She was awarded the NICE 2022 Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Finest Line Supervisor of the Year.

PSAPs’ Finest winners are selected by an independent panel of volunteer judges from the public safety community who evaluate nominees based on their skill, knowledge, professionalism, and dedication to service in their communities.

Cindy Casteel has been working with GJRCC since 1994. She had served as a Line Supervisor for many years, and as of the last three years has been serving as the Administrative Supervisor. Cindy also serves as a GJRCC Hiring Coordinator, a member of the GJPD Peer Support team, CCIC/NCIC Coordinator, and Dispatch Scheduling Coordinator.

In 2021, Cindy led the team in the number of overtime hours worked. She is recognized for her positive attitude, professionalism and dedication to her team and the community.

NICE’s PSAPs’ Finest Awards recognizes approximately 10 individuals that stand out while working in public safety emergency communications, selecting winners from across the country.

