Grand Junction 911 Dispatch Supervisor wins prestigious award

Congratulations, stock photo
Congratulations, stock photo(Kaia Hofmeister)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cindy Casteel is a Registered Public Safety Leader and Dispatch Administrative Supervisor for the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center (GJRCC). She was awarded the NICE 2022 Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Finest Line Supervisor of the Year.

PSAPs’ Finest winners are selected by an independent panel of volunteer judges from the public safety community who evaluate nominees based on their skill, knowledge, professionalism, and dedication to service in their communities.

Cindy Casteel has been working with GJRCC since 1994. She had served as a Line Supervisor for many years, and as of the last three years has been serving as the Administrative Supervisor. Cindy also serves as a GJRCC Hiring Coordinator, a member of the GJPD Peer Support team, CCIC/NCIC Coordinator, and Dispatch Scheduling Coordinator.

In 2021, Cindy led the team in the number of overtime hours worked. She is recognized for her positive attitude, professionalism and dedication to her team and the community.

NICE’s PSAPs’ Finest Awards recognizes approximately 10 individuals that stand out while working in public safety emergency communications, selecting winners from across the country.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congresswoman Boebert Facing Legal Challenge
Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit
A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

A Denver-based anti-bullying group is opening a lawsuit against District 51.
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
A Denver-based anti-bullying group is opening a lawsuit against District 51.
A Denver-based anti-bullying group is opening a lawsuit against District 51.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for poacher in Craig
Archeology Day approaches at the Colorado National Monument where children will be able to try...
Archeology Day at Colorado National Monument