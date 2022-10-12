Sunny skies and dry air settling back in

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The partly cloudy skies and gusty winds that we saw across much of the Western Slope yesterday afternoon are gone, and we’re seeing sunny skies return to the region early this morning. Temperatures are starting out about where they have been for the past several mornings, but lower dew points are the much more noticeable difference right now. After being in the upper 20s and lower to middle 30s across the Western Slope yesterday afternoon, several places are now seeing dew points in the lower to middle 20s, and we’ll continue to see drier air move in through the day today. That will keep sunny skies in place across the region into the afternoon, with only maybe a cloud or two possible along some of the highest elevations of the Continental Divide. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than where we wound up yesterday afternoon, but many of us will still see highs in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s, depending on elevation. Clear skies continue overnight tonight as well, dropping temperatures back down into the middle and upper 30s to lower 40s.

We’ll start the day on Thursday off with plenty of sunshine, then some scattered higher-altitude clouds will sweep through the region by Thursday afternoon. Sunshine will still far and away be the most dominant piece of our forecast around the Western Slope. Temperatures will turn a degree or two warmer as temperatures pretty quickly rebound back into the lower and middle 70s. That same pattern continues through the end of the work week and into the early portions of the weekend with highs continuing to settle into the lower and middle 70s.

Clouds will start to increase some ahead of the arrival of our next system on Saturday, then we’ll start to see some much bigger changes by Sunday and into the start of the new work week. Clouds will increase even more on Sunday, and some rain with higher elevation snow could be possible along the southern third of the Western Slope by Sunday afternoon. Additional rain and higher elevation snow chances will continue into Monday, then things will trend drier again into Tuesday and the middle of next week. The clouds and slight rain chances will drop highs back down into the middle and upper 60s and lower 70s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.