Sunny, warm afternoons and cool mornings finish our week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cooler air is here, but as expected, it’s more noticeable at night and in the mornings. Afternoons are still unseasonably warm.

Our Next Weather Maker

The cold front that cleared through Colorado on Tuesday night has moved on. It will bring potential for severe thunderstorms with tornadoes and damaging winds from Kentucky and Tennessee south to Mississippi and Alabama tonight. High pressure behind that cold front is now the primary influence on our weather. That high pressure will keep us dry and calm for the rest of this week.

Weekend Rain Maker - For A Few of Us

An upper level low pressure circulation over California may affect southwestern Colorado on Sunday. That storm system will be a much bigger deal south of us - over New Mexico and Arizona. It will pass close enough to us that most of us will see an increase in clouds. Rain will be limited, and even that limited rain will primarily fall over the San Juans and Cortez. It’s looking like less and less an issue for our most of our area.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 6:40 PM. We’ll cool quickly from lower 70s at 6 PM to lower 60s at 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and cool. Low temperatures will be near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 39 degrees around Montrose, 40 degrees around Delta, and 34 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be sunny, bright, and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 74 degrees around Grand Junction, 71 degrees around Montrose, 74 degrees around Delta, and 75 degrees around Cortez.

Weekend Preview

We’re just a few days away from the weekend. This weekend looks fine overall. A storm system passing just south of us could bring rainy periods from the San Juans to Cortez. A stray shower is possible as far north as Montrose. Otherwise, this weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon high temperatures will range from upper 60s to mid-70s. Morning low temperatures will range from upper 30s to mid-40s.

