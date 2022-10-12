We cool slightly behind Tuesday night’s cold front

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A cold front tracking through Colorado Tuesday night will offer some cooling and some gusty wind at times.

Tuesday Night Cold Front

Other than some briefly gusty wind this evening, this cold front will be largely uneventful for us in Western Colorado. It will bring rain to areas along the Front Range Urban Corridor east of the mountains, and some snow is flying along the Continental Divide, especially around Rocky Mountain National Park. The coldest air will pass east of us, too. We’ll turn cooler, especially in the mornings, but we won’t be as cool as areas east of the mountains.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind gusts up to 20-25 mph are possible. Sunset is at 6:41 PM. We’ll cool from mid-70s around 6 PM to mid-60s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 43 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 39 degrees around Delta, and 34 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will start with some lingering clouds, but we’ll gradually turn more sunny. High temperatures will be near 73 degrees around Grand Junction, 70 degrees around Montrose, 73 degrees around Delta, and 74 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Rain Maker.... Or Not

An upper level low pressure system over California will sit and not move much through Friday. Then from Friday to Saturday it will track slowly from southern California to Arizona. Then from Saturday to Sunday, it will re-center itself to near the Four Corners. This system is going to draw moisture into our area, but most of the moisture will be elevated. It will mean more rain and snow for the San Juans. For us, it’s probably more clouds than rain. We are monitoring the progress of this system, but this system has only limited moisture, and it will mostly be wrung out over the mountains. If anything changes, we’ll let you know. For now, this doesn’t look like a big rain maker for most of our area.

