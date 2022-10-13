Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County

The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.(MGN)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County.

State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.

The car then traveled down a steep embankment and landed near Jay Creek.

Troopers say an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died, both passengers.

Emergency crews took the 18-year-old driver to the hospital with moderate injuries, and another 18-year-old was rushed to the ER with serious injuries.

Troopers say that alcohol or marijuana may have been possible factors in the crash.

Further details will be updated when they become available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congresswoman Boebert Facing Legal Challenge
Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit
A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Adam Frisch and Lauren Boebert are at a near tie according to voter polls, and the election...
Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate
October fall colors on the Grand Mesa in Colorado, 2022.
Fall colors have visitors super cruising in southern Colorado
A Denver-based anti-bullying group is opening a lawsuit against District 51.
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
A Denver-based anti-bullying group is opening a lawsuit against District 51.
A Denver-based anti-bullying group is opening a lawsuit against District 51.