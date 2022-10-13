President Joe Biden Designates Camp Hale Continental Divide as National Monument

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, October 12, President Joe Biden designated Camp Hale Continental Divide as the first national monument of his presidency.

The President was joined by local and state officials at the event where their expressed their gratitude to the President for preserving the area in and around Camp Hale.

The designation protects over 225,000 acres from planned oil, mining and gas drilling in the future. During his visit to Camp Hale, President Biden also announced taking steps to conserve the Thompson Divide.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congresswoman Boebert Facing Legal Challenge
Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit
The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
A Water Lantern Festival in Las Vegas, very similar to the Water Lights at Night event that...
Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction

Latest News

KKCO Daybreak - VOD - clipped version
KKCO Daybreak - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Bodhi'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bodhi’
President Biden made remarks on protecting and conserving America’s iconic outdoor spaces.
Government officials react to Camp Hale as the newest national monument