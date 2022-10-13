Sunny, dry, and warm to close out the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sunny skies returned to the Western Slope yesterday, and we’re continuing to see plenty of sunshine through the morning around much of the region. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the valleys, with middle to upper 20s and lower 30s across the higher elevations. We’ll continue to see sunny skies across the Western Slope through the rest of the day today, though some high cirrus clouds could sweep through the region later on this afternoon. Those sunny skies will continue to warm us up into the lower and middle 70s across the valleys, with middle to upper 60s and lower 70s across the higher elevations. Clear skies continue overnight tonight with lows in the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue through the remainder of the work week and into the early portions of the weekend with high temperatures still in the lower to middle 70s. Some moisture begins to surge northward into the southern third of the Western Slope through the weekend and into early next week. While we’ll primarily just see an increase in clouds in places like Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, rain and higher elevation snow showers are possible along and south of the San Juan Mountains. Temperatures will turn a little cooler as well with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Sunday, and the middle to upper 60s on Monday.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies return to the region by the middle of the week, gradually turning us warmer again with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

