Flames beat Avs 5-3 to win opener for first time since 2009

The Colorado Avalanche lift the championship banner into the arena rafters before the team's...
The Colorado Avalanche lift the championship banner into the arena rafters before the team's NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night.

“I saw a random stat that it’s been a while since the Flames won a season opener, so I’m happy we can get that off our backs and we can just carry on another 81 games here,” new Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said.

Dube and Rasmus Andersson scored in the second period, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli had power-play goals in the third and Brett Ritchie also scored. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to help the Flames end an 0-10-2 funk in openers. Flames coach Darryl Sutter reached 700 victories.

Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots. The Avalanche opened at home Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Chicago.

“For sure the energy level wasn’t where it needed to be,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It wasn’t where it was last night. Give Calgary credit. I thought they did what they needed to do to make it tough on us.”

Weegar had a pair of assists. He joined Calgary’s other offseason acquisitions — Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Kevin Rooney — in making their regular-season debuts for the Flames. Kadri, who had an assist, signed as a free agent with Calgary in August after three seasons with Colorado.

Kadri received his championship ring from the Avalanche after the game.

“A win and getting this, that’s the cherry on top, that’s for sure,” Kadri said. “It was a bit of a whirlwind of a day. You just try to compose yourself as best as possible. A lot of things are running through your head.

“Happy we were able to play a half-decent game and get a win against a great team and this just makes it even better.”

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Minnesota on Monday night to complete a two-game trip.

Flames: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
Congresswoman Boebert Facing Legal Challenge
Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Rusty Catlin
Montrose County road foreman taking top spots at national competitions
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon (24) breaks a bat as he singles during the eighth inning of a...
Rockies shake up staff, part ways with hitting coach Magadan
President Joe Biden, center, joins other speakers on stage before Biden designated the first...
Ute Indian Tribe criticizes Biden monument on ancestral land
A singed semi-truck straddles the median of I-70 after an accident.
CDOT working to remove wreck on I-70 near exit 119