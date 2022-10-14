Frisch denies blackmail allegations retweeted by Boebert

Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District for Colorado Adam Frisch speaks...
Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District for Colorado Adam Frisch speaks during an appearance on the campus of the University of Colorado-Pueblo Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Pueblo, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - U-S Representative Lauren Boebert (R) retweeted an article from a syndicated website that accuses her opponent of being for sale.

Breitbart writes Adam Frisch (D) gave in to a blackmail threat from Aspen businessman Todd Gardner.

Frisch flatly denies the allegations. But the Colorado GOP has called for Frisch to step down.

The allegations stem from when Frisch sat on the Aspen city council.

We tried to substantiate Gardner’s claims, but he refused to interview with us or provide emails he says back up his story.

The Frisch campaign calls the allegation a lie and “DC-style smear tactics” to hurt Frisch and his family.

We’ve asked the Boebert campaign for their response and whether they placed the story.

We are still waiting to hear from them.

