Grand Junction veterans in Washington D.C. for Honor Flight

Bruce charters & Len Ladue
Bruce charters & Len Ladue(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More than 50 Colorado veterans are at the nation’s capital as part of Honor Flight to visit their respective memorials. Two of those veterans are from Grand Junction.

Bruce Charters and Len Ladue both served during the Vietnam War. Ladue was in the United States Marine Corps. and served for nine years. Bruce was in the Army infantry and served for just under two years. For Charters this is his first chance to visit the memorial in Washington D.C.

“I’d been trying to get on one for several years, and it came about,” said Charters. “I look forward to it and I look forward to spending some time with the veterans, and also spending time with the wall.”

Members from the Grand Junction Police Department, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Fire Department were on hand to surprise them as the two departed en route to Denver.

“I had no idea whatsoever,” said Charters. “None whatsoever.”

Ladue said he’s visited the memorials in Washington D.C. before, but this time is different.

“It’s different when you’re going there with your family and what not,” said Ladue. “When you’ve got kids to watch your mind is elsewhere. So I’m really looking forward to this trip.”

Like Charters, he was not expected to get the send off they received.

“It’s pretty overwhelming,” said Ladue. “You know, we were expecting to you know, pack the car, drive to Aspen, get in another car. We didn’t expect any of this at all.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
On Sunday morning, a Budget van carrying lemonade was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50...
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
Congresswoman Boebert Facing Legal Challenge
Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit
A shooting outside the Fishin' Hole in Grand Junction left two injured.
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

A car sits overturned on 5th Street after a three-car accident on Thursday night.
Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one
Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District for Colorado Adam Frisch speaks...
Frisch denies blackmail allegations retweeted by Boebert
The Wildcats claimed victory with a score of 41-14.
The Wildcats claimed victory with a score of 41-14.
A Montrose County road foreman is showing off his skills in a unique competition.
A Montrose County road foreman is showing off his skills in a unique competition.